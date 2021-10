A strong cold front will move through the area on Friday morning, with some low rain chances in East Texas. It will be windy behind the front, with gusts around 30 mph. Highs will mostly be in the 70s during the afternoon.

Nice fall weather is in store this weekend into the next work week, behind a cold front on Friday. Sunny days and cool, and clear nights can be expected with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s.