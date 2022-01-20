The cold weather will continue Friday as daytime temperatures stay in the 40s. Expect sunny skies and light winds between 5 to 10 mph. Another cold night is expected Friday night with lows in the 20s across the entire region.

The cold weather will hang around into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm up into next week as the next system approaches from the west. This system may bring some low rain chances across the region Monday followed by cooler temps through mid-week.