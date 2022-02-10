Here’s your bookend outlook for this weekend (including Valentine’s Day on Monday). A mostly sunny, warm, and breezy day is expected to end your week on Friday.

Temperatures will be well above normal with very low humidity and much of the area in some level of drought.

Elevated fire weather conditions will be possible both Friday and Monday. A strong cold front arrives Saturday with cloud, windy, and much cooler weather. Gusty north or northwest winds will result in highs only warming into the 50s with wind chills in the 40s.

The cold spell will be short-lived, however, as skies clear with Sunday with warmer temperatures mostly in the 60s, with similar conditions Monday with breezy west or southwest winds and highs back into the 70s.

A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms arrives mid-late week with another strong system and cold front, but with better moisture for showers.