Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

It’s going to be another warm and muggy evening with temperatures falling down into the 80s around midnight. Lows will reach the mid to upper 70s by Friday morning.



Friday will be hot and humid with highs reaching the upper 90s and triple digits. Feel like temperatures will be around 100 degrees west of I-35 and they could reach 107 degrees in the Brazos Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny.



Saturday will be another hot day in the long stretch of hot and humid days. Highs will hover around the century mark and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the weekend.