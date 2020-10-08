Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

It’s going to be a mild and muggy night, with increasing cloud cover. A few isolated showers are possible after midnight.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and muggy due to the increase in tropical moisture. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day, but rain is more likely in the Brazos Valley. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will be much warmer. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Skies will start to clear up, and most of the day will be sunny.

Sunday will be even warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and skies will be mostly sunny.