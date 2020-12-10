Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Friday will be a wet and muggy day, with highs getting into the lower 70s ahead of a cold front.

There are two periods of rain expected on Friday. Scattered showers are likely in the morning, and isolated storms are possible in the afternoon as the actual front moves through Central Texas. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, with strong wind gusts being the main threat.

Central Texas will dry out into the weekend. It will be a chilly morning, with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

There will be another chance of rain as another cold front sweeps through Central Texas. There is a 20 percent chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s.