Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Staying warm as we head into the weekend with highs reaching the mid-90s. Heat index values will be closer to the upper 90s and lower 100s.

The chance for an afternoon passing shower remains in the forecast on Friday, but looking to dry out on both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies expected. 

A cold front will move through the area early next week, keeping our high temperatures about 5-10 degrees below average. The chance for afternoon storms picks up on Tuesday through the rest of the work week. Overnight low temperatures will remain settled in the mid-70s.

