Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a little haze in the air, with temperatures slowly falling to the lower 80s by midnight.

By Friday morning, lows will be in the 70s. Our humidity values will start to lower on Friday and continue into the weekend, and that means the heat advisory will not be continued.

It still will be hot Friday and Saturday, with highs around 100 degrees – but the heat index should be about the same. The chances of rain will be slight over the weekend, with the best chances to the east and north of Waco. Stay cool!