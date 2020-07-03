Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a little haze in the air, with temperatures slowly falling to the lower 80s by midnight. 

By Friday morning, lows will be in the 70s. Our humidity values will start to lower on Friday and continue into the weekend, and that means the heat advisory will not be continued. 

It still will be hot Friday and Saturday, with highs around 100 degrees – but the heat index should be about the same. The chances of rain will be slight over the weekend, with the best chances to the east and north of Waco. Stay cool!

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

99° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Friday

102° / 75°
Sunny
Saturday

101° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Sunday

100° / 77°
More sun than clouds
Monday

94° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Tuesday

95° / 76°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Wednesday

95° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Hourly Forecast

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

77°

1 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

91°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
91°

94°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

96°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

98°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

99°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
99°

100°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

98°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

95°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

91°

9 PM
Clear
0%
91°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

