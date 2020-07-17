Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Just a few clouds this evening, otherwise mostly clear and very warm. Temperatures this evening will slowly start to fall through the 80s by midnight. Overnight we’ll drop to the mid to upper 70s.

Once again, a few clouds may be hanging around Friday morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index will be in the lower 100s. This will be the trend as we go into the weekend with no rainfall expected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

99° / 78°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 99° 78°

Friday

98° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 98° 76°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 75°

Monday

96° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 75°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

97°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

96°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

94°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

91°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

9 PM
Clear
0%
89°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

85°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

84°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected