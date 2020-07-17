Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Just a few clouds this evening, otherwise mostly clear and very warm. Temperatures this evening will slowly start to fall through the 80s by midnight. Overnight we’ll drop to the mid to upper 70s.

Once again, a few clouds may be hanging around Friday morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index will be in the lower 100s. This will be the trend as we go into the weekend with no rainfall expected.