Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico starting right and through the weekend, as Tropical Depression 8 is heading toward the Texas coast. The Tropical Depression looks to becoming a Tropical Storm by early Friday, with winds of 40 MPH.

The name would be Hanna, and it would be the earliest “H” storm in the Atlantic Basin. Landfall on the Texas coast could be Saturday morning north of Corpus Christi, according to the latest forecast track. Stay tuned for more updates on the track and strength as it get closer.