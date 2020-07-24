Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico starting right and through the weekend, as Tropical Depression 8 is heading toward the Texas coast. The Tropical Depression looks to becoming a Tropical Storm by early Friday, with winds of 40 MPH. 

The name would be Hanna, and it would be the earliest “H” storm in the Atlantic Basin. Landfall on the Texas coast could be Saturday morning north of Corpus Christi, according to the latest forecast track. Stay tuned for more updates on the track and strength as it get closer.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

97° / 75°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 97° 75°

Friday

96° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 76°

Saturday

92° / 76°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 92° 76°

Sunday

90° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 74°

Monday

92° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 74°

Tuesday

92° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
94°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

