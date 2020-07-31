Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Friday will see the greatest chances for showers and storms from a rare mid-Summer cold front. A few storms may become strong to severe, especially in the hotter and more unstable airmass across Central Texas.

Main impacts will be gusty to damaging downburst winds, small hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy to torrential downpours that may lead to isolated instances of flooding.

Most of our region will remain hot and steamy in the mid to upper 90s. Slight cooler air will be felt on Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

98° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 98° 79°

Friday

92° / 70°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 92° 70°

Saturday

96° / 70°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 70°

Sunday

97° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 97° 73°

Monday

97° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 97° 72°

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

97° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 97° 76°

Hourly Forecast

85°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
85°

84°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
84°

83°

3 AM
Clear
10%
83°

82°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

