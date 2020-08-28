Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Laura has passed to our east, and is well to our northeast in the Ohio Valley – bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows dropping to the middle 70s. Very humid conditions Friday, thanks to Laura, with very hot conditions. High temperatures will climb to around 103 degrees – but with our dew point, temperatures will be in the lower 70s. It will feel like 110 to 113 degrees.

We’ve been this hot before – so remember to stay hydrated, take many breaks if you’re working outside, and never leave kids or pets in a car.

The weekend also looks very hot, with high temperatures both days in the triple digits.