Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tonight will continue to have isolated to scattered shower and storm chances for most of Central Texas. The greatest rain chances look to be east of Interstate 35, with winds will be from the southeast around five to ten MPH.

Friday afternoon will have additional region-wide isolated to scattered rain chances. The greatest chances for showers and storms will be here in the morning and afternoon hours. Skies will be pretty cloudy for most of the area, with decreased coverage in the later afternoon hours.

There is a slight chance of rain for high school football, but I think most areas don’t see the rain and will just be cloudy and very soggy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with kickoff temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We’ll start to dry out on Saturday.