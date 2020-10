Tonight will be cool again, with lows falling into the low to mid 50s across Central Texas. Northeast winds will be around five mph, and clear skies are expected across the region.

Pleasant conditions are expected this weekend, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night for areas along and north of I-20 as a cold front moves through the area, but nothing here. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine is expected.