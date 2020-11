There are mostly clear skies this evening, with the clouds moving in overnight. Lows will fall to the middle to upper 50s.

Cloudy skies will start off our Friday, with clearing skies and sunshine in the afternoon. Highs slightly cooler in the middle to upper 70s.

It’s looking good for high school football, but you’ll still need to take a jacket – with temperatures falling back to the 60s. A mild weekend is setting up, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.