A cold front will make its way into Central Texas tonight, increasing the potential for a few showers mainly across North Texas. There is a slight chance here that we may see a few sprinkles Friday morning, but that’s it.

Lows will be mild with readings falling into the upper 50s. Winds are expected to remain southerly ahead of the front, then switch to northerly behind the front.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s. Looks partly cloudy and dry for high school football!