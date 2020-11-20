Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Warm conditions are anticipated Friday and Saturday with more clouds, morning fog and sprinkles/very light rain showers possible on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will feature noteworthy changes as a cold front slices southward through Central Texas.

Another warm day will be possible across Central Texas ahead of the front, but temperatures will likely tumble just to our north with daytime highs occurring earlier in the day. The best rain chances will be along the Red River, with lower rain chances farther south. Otherwise, southerly winds will be replaced by breezy northerly winds.