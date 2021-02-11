Truckers braving icy conditions urge patience for safe travel

WACO, Texas – Truck drivers are braving some horrific driving conditions as they work in one of nation’s most dangerous professions.

The images of a nearly 100-car pile up in Fort Worth are heartbreaking. A mother watched her son walk away from the catastrophic accident alive while at least five other people did not.

You can sense her heaviness – grateful that he wasn’t one of the many casualties.

Truck drivers here in Central Texas heading north toward DFW, after seeing the images, put their trucks in park saying a deadline isn’t worth death.

“It tears me up. I hate seeing anybody hurt or injured. This is…it’s a dangerous job,” says Chris Lickey, a truck driver heading through Central Texas.

A few local drivers tell us the conditions make the job tougher than normal.

“I mean, just getting through the ice…..it’s really slippery on the roads, keeping traction and stuff like that,” Matthew Lujan told us.

But its not just the conditions – it’s the other drivers, as well.

“There’s a lot of them in a rush. I just tell them to take it slowly. Don’t get in a rush, because you’ll slide off the road. Its really slick out there,” Lujan added.

Clinton Woodson has driven up to Grand Prairie and back making deliveries. He says for non-truck drivers, showing courtesy through the weekend is the biggest sign of strength.

“The best thing to do is think of others as you’d do yourself. Be courteous, cautious, and humble in driving in these certain type of conditions. Its real important.” Woodson told FOX44.

“You can always get more stuff, but you can’t…our bodies, people, you can’t replace that. You have to watch out for the stuff that matters,” Lickey said.