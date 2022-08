Very hot and breezy conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with elevated to high fire danger with the drought continuing and some excessive heat.

Highs will be between 100 to 105 with heat index values exceeding 105 degrees for some areas as well.

Not quite as hot with low rain chances with a sea breeze front moving into the Lower Brazos Valley and East Texas areas each afternoon Friday through Sunday.

Highs will be mid 90s to around 100 degrees each day, with lows mid 70s to lower 80s.