One last day of lingering rain and thunderstorm chances across the East, with best chances from East Texas into the Lower Brazos Valley.

A few could be strong with gusty downburst winds and locally heavy rainfall. Dry elsewhere. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph and occasionally gusty across North Texas and western Central Texas.

Highs will reach between 90 and 95 degrees, with higher humidity across the southeast half of the region. Rain chances continue through midweek with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon generally east of I-35.

Severe storms are not expected. However, a strong storm or two with gusty winds and localized flooding will be possible.