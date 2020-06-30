Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Once again, the big story is the heat and humidity. The National Weather Service has extended our Heat Advisory until 7 PM Thursday. 

Heat index values Wednesday and Thursday afternoon could range between 105 and 110 degrees. Along with the higher humidity will be the hazy conditions across our area, with partly to mostly sunny skies. 

High temperatures will be above normal in the middle to upper 90s. This is one of the reasons for the advisory. Stay hydrated!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 78°
Windy at times, thunderstorms early
Windy at times, thunderstorms early 80% 93° 78°

Wednesday

98° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 98° 78°

Thursday

100° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 100° 75°

Friday

102° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 102° 76°

Saturday

100° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 100° 77°

Sunday

98° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 98° 77°

Monday

97° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 97° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

87°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

86°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

96°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
96°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
96°

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

96°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

