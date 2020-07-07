Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Our upper-level storm system will be exiting Central Texas on Wednesday – so will our rain chances.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of an isolated shower, but that’s it. Highs will be in the middle 90s.

High pressure begins to move in Thursday, and this will dry us out and turn up the heat.

Highs starting this weekend will be over 100 degrees, and it looks like we’ll be over the century mark every day for the next week. Summer is here!