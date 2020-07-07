Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our upper-level storm system will be exiting Central Texas on Wednesday – so will our rain chances. 

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of an isolated shower, but that’s it. Highs will be in the middle 90s. 

High pressure begins to move in Thursday, and this will dry us out and turn up the heat. 

Highs starting this weekend will be over 100 degrees, and it looks like we’ll be over the century mark every day for the next week. Summer is here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 77°

Thursday

97° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 76°

Friday

98° / 78°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 98° 78°

Saturday

101° / 78°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 101° 78°

Sunday

103° / 78°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 103° 78°

Monday

102° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 102° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected