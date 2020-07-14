LIVE NOW /
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
A hot evening across all of Central Texas with temperatures slowly falling through the 90s under mostly clear skies. 

Overnight, the clouds start to move in – and by Wednesday morning, it will be mostly cloudy with readings in the upper 70s. 

Wednesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon turn mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 100 degrees with the heat index about the same. 

The humidity for the rest of the week looks a little bit lower and that should keep the heat advisory away for now. Have a good evening!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

102° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 102° 77°

Wednesday

101° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 101° 77°

Thursday

99° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 99° 77°

Friday

98° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 98° 77°

Saturday

97° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 97° 75°

Sunday

97° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 97° 76°

Monday

97° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 97° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

10 PM
Clear
0%
91°

89°

11 PM
Clear
0%
89°

86°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

85°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

97°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

99°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
99°

100°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
100°

100°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

99°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

97°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

94°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

91°

9 PM
Clear
0%
91°

