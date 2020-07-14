Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A hot evening across all of Central Texas with temperatures slowly falling through the 90s under mostly clear skies.

Overnight, the clouds start to move in – and by Wednesday morning, it will be mostly cloudy with readings in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon turn mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 100 degrees with the heat index about the same.

The humidity for the rest of the week looks a little bit lower and that should keep the heat advisory away for now. Have a good evening!