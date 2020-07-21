Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Tropical moisture moving across our area tonight will linger over us for at least through Wednesday, and this will keep a small chance of showers in the forecast. 

High temperatures on Wednesday will make it to the lower 90s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not looking for any severe weather, but a few storms may produce gusty winds. 

Another tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico is forecasted to move into the Texas shore by the weekend, and may give us another time of rain. The system is still far out, so a lot could still happen by Saturday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Late night thunderstorms
Wednesday

92° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
Thursday

95° / 76°
A few clouds
Friday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Saturday

87° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Sunday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Monday

92° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Hourly Forecast

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

89°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

