Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A few lingering showers are possible this evening, as most of the showers will begin to weaken once the sun goes down. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight, with low temperatures dropping to the middle 70s. 

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, with an isolated shower possible and highs in the low to middle 90s. Hot and humid on Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s. 

We are watching the tropics with Tropical Storm Isaias on the way. Right now it is located around the Leeward Islands. Stay tuned.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 77°

Wednesday

97° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 97° 78°

Thursday

98° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 98° 78°

Friday

96° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 96° 73°

Saturday

93° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 71°

Sunday

94° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 70°

Monday

96° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 96° 72°

