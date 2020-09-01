Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Finally, rain on the way!

Showers and thunderstorms, some containing very heavy or torrential rainfall, will increase later this evening with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall continuing through Wednesday night across most of our area.

Low temperatures will fall to the middle 70s, while highs will only be in the upper 80s.

Flash flooding needs to be watched over the next several days as we could see one to three inches, on average, with isolated higher amounts.