Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Scattered showers and storms are expected to re-develop after midnight and spread across much of our area by daybreak Wednesday. A cold front will also begin approaching the region from the north and west in the early morning hours.
The front should move into the area on Wednesday, bringing the potential for steadily falling temperatures across the western parts of Central Texas behind the front.
Widespread rain is also expected behind the front, where heavy rain may lead to localized flooding.