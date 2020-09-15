Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Temperatures will fall into the low 70s overnight under clearing skies. Similar to last night, any showers and thunderstorms that were moving across the Brazos Valley should dissipate shortly after sunset. Winds will generally be from the north, around five to ten mph.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and Thursday across Central Texas, when a weak cold front will slide through the region on Friday.

Cooler and drier weather is expected for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be mainly in the middle 80s.