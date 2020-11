It’ll be another quiet night in Central Texas tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will remain southerly around 5-10 MPH. Nice weather is expected for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will range in the 40s and 50s, while afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s. Skies will be mostly clear for a majority of the region through Friday.