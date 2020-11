In the wake of today’s cold front, it will be much cooler tonight across Central Texas. Winds should be light out of the north-northeast less than 10 mph. Skies should be clear, although some clouds may linger over the Brazos Valley/East Texas through the evening.

Lows will fall to the low to middle 40s.

Great weather is on tap for Veterans Day – with sunny skies, light winds, low humidity and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.