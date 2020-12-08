Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mild temps are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 70s and lows ranging from the 30s to mid 40s. Winds will increase to 10-15 mph Thursday afternoon ahead of the next system.

An upper-level low will move into the western United States late in the week. As this occurs, a storm system will develop across the Southern and Central Plains that will bring showers and thunderstorms to our region.

While the threat for severe weather appears low at this time, this is something that will need to be monitored as the week progresses.