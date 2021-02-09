Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The cold weather is here, and by the weekend it will get even colder! Expect Wednesday to be cloudy, with areas of drizzle and scattered rain showers. Highs will only be in the low-to-middle 40s. An upper-level disturbance by Wednesday night may bring a wintry mix to areas northwest of Waco that would include Hamilton and northern Bosque counties. Sleet, freezing rain, and rain will be possible as lows reach around freezing.

Temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Nighttime lows will drop into the teens and 20s. Make sure you are taking precautions to protect the four Ps: people, plants, pets, and pipes.