Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Thursday, with the best chances across the eastern half of the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, with the primary hazards from hail and damaging wind.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s, with mainly 60s on Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will range from the mid 40s in the northwest to the mid 50s across the south and southeast.