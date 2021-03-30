Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will arrive early Wednesday, bringing increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms to areas mostly east of Interstate 35. The greatest coverage will be across East Texas. Wednesday will be windy, much cooler with an elevated grass fire threat.

A warmup ensues late week with breezy southerly winds and dry air remaining west of Interstate 35 for an elevated afternoon grass fire danger. Otherwise, moisture and humidity will increase, along with even warmer temperatures and gusty south winds. Highs will warm into the lower to mid 70s most areas.