Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will push through Wednesday, crossing the Interstate 35 corridor between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., and bringing clearing skies along with it. An isolated strong or severe thunderstorm will be possible in the eastern and southeastern counties in the afternoon. The main hazard will be hail, with localized strong wind gusts possible.

Due to low humidity and breezy northwesterly winds, elevated fire conditions exist Wednesday, mainly west of Highway 281. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday looks mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 80s.