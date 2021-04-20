Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of Central Texas until 9 AM Wednesday. Morning temperatures will start off in the middle to upper 30s. Lots of sunshine today, but it will be cool sunshine with highs in the low to middle 60s. 

Warmer weather is on the way for the end of the week, but also some showers and thunderstorms. Friday is the day we could see strong to severe thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening ahead of a dryline. Stay weather alert on Friday, and then enjoy the great looking weekend!

