Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We’ll still have to contend with another day of rain and isolated storms on Wednesday. Flooding will be possible. 

Expect a reprieve from the rain and dreary conditions Thursday toward the first portion of the weekend. A slight warming trend can also be anticipated as high temperatures climb closer to seasonal norms.  

Low rain and a few thunderstorms can be expected this weekend into early next week, but at this time it doesn’t appear that it’ll be a complete washout for all. High temperatures will climb closer to seasonal values with readings expected in the 70s and 80s. The best rain chances in the extended outlook are on next Monday (17th).

