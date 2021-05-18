Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for ALL of North and Central Texas through 7:00 am Wednesday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region over the next several days. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches can be expected with isolated amounts more than 8 inches across eastern Central Texas through Thursday.  

The latter half of the week will continue to be rainy, but will start to taper off by the weekend. Otherwise, expect slightly warmer temperatures and drier conditions next week.

