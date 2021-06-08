Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A long-awaited dry period will help Central Texas finally dry out – though it’ll become hot, breezy, and humid. Afternoon highs each day will range from the low-to-middle 90s, especially the rest of the week and into the weekend. Our heat index values will climb to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

Low storm chances return to our region by next week with less hot conditions. Gusty south winds near 15 to 20 mph are expected each afternoon, diminishing slightly to between ten to 15 mph during the nighttime periods. Be careful in the heat and stay hydrated!