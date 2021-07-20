Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Low chances for daytime showers and thunderstorms continue through the end of the work week, especially Central Texas. Severe weather is not expected, but brief heavy rain and very gusty outflow winds will be possible.

As our weak upper system moves west away from the area by the weekend, an upper high will strengthen overhead – with breezy, hot, and humid conditions more typical of late July. Temperatures will remain below normal through Thursday before creeping toward, or even slightly above normal this weekend – with a few readings near 100 degrees by Sunday (and beyond into next week).

Heat index values will reach between 100 and 107 degrees by the weekend as well, so prepare now for the heat to return.