Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Showers and storms will continue to be possible throughout Wednesday morning and afternoon. Highest chances for rain will be at the beginning of the evening hours, before diminishing slightly for the rest of the overnight hours. Otherwise, expect highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s across Central Texas. Winds will generally be southerly around 5-15 mph with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The upper high takes back over by the weekend and continues to keep its grip on the area into early next week. Though high temperatures between 95 – 100 degrees, afternoon heat index values to begin to approach or even exceed 105 degrees.