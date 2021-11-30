LIVE NOW /
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Temperatures will continue to be well above normal with a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week.  

A quick-hitting low-pressure system arrives Friday night and Saturday before a cold front arrives Saturday night and Sunday with cooler and drier temperatures. Richer moisture and instability will be across eastern parts of the area.

Though severe weather is not currently anticipated, a few strong storms with small hail and gusty winds may occur across East Texas late Friday night through early Saturday afternoon.

