A brief warming trend can be expected as we progress through the remainder of the work week and highs/lows will climb above seasonal norms. The warmest days will be Thursday and Friday where highs will range 10 to nearly 20 degrees above climatological values.

The fire weather threat will elevate some on Thursday, but conditions most favorable for the spread of grass fires is on Friday. A dry cold front (dry meaning no precip) will plow through the area late Friday into Saturday resulting in windy conditions and lower temperatures.

The wind and lack of precipitation may also equate to another period of elevated fire weather conditions. Another warming trend is expected to commence on Sunday.