A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 6 PM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday. Hazardous travel is likely, and travel is discouraged. Expect icy bridges and roadways. Gusty winds may also bring down tree branches and cause power disruptions.

Big changes will start to occur on Wednesday as a strong winter system brings arctic air into the state. Rain will transition to mainly freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday/early Thursday. Travel conditions will likely deteriorate late Wednesday with impacts possible through Friday.

Temperatures are not likely to rise above freezing in most areas on Thursday. Partial melting is expected Friday afternoon, with better melting likely on Saturday.