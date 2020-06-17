Live Now
Bell County gives COVID-19 update

Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A few clouds this evening, with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Overnight will be mostly clear and quiet, with lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 60s. 

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with a few clouds from time to time. Highs in the middle 90s, with a bit more humidity creeping in. 

The same story on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Have a good night!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

97° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 97° 76°

Friday

98° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 98° 76°

Saturday

100° / 77°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 100° 77°

Sunday

103° / 78°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 103° 78°

Monday

102° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 102° 76°

Tuesday

101° / 77°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 101° 77°

Wednesday

99° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 99° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

9 PM
Clear
0%
89°

87°

10 PM
Clear
0%
87°

86°

11 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

12 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected