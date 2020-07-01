Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Once again, the big story is the heat and humidity. The National Weather Service has extended our Heat Advisory until 7 PM Thursday. 

Heat index values Wednesday and Thursday afternoon could range between 105 and 110 degrees. Along with the higher humidity will be the hazy conditions across our area, with partly to mostly sunny skies. 

High temperatures will be above normal in the middle to upper 90s. This is one of the reasons for the advisory. Stay hydrated!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 78°
A few clouds
Wednesday

98° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Thursday

100° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Friday

101° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Saturday

100° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Sunday

99° / 77°
More sun than clouds
Monday

98° / 77°
More sun than clouds
Hourly Forecast

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
95°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
96°

96°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

96°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

95°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

92°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

