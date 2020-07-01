Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Once again, the big story is the heat and humidity. The National Weather Service has extended our Heat Advisory until 7 PM Thursday.

Heat index values Wednesday and Thursday afternoon could range between 105 and 110 degrees. Along with the higher humidity will be the hazy conditions across our area, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures will be above normal in the middle to upper 90s. This is one of the reasons for the advisory. Stay hydrated!