Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tropical moisture moving across our area tonight will linger over us for at least through Wednesday, and this will keep a small chance of showers in the forecast. 

High temperatures on Wednesday will make it to the lower 90s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not looking for any severe weather, but a few storms may produce gusty winds. 

Another tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico is forecasted to move into the Texas shore by the weekend, and may give us another time of rain. The system is still far out, so a lot could still happen by Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 75°

Wednesday

92° / 76°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 92° 76°

Thursday

96° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 75°

Saturday

87° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 74°

Sunday

87° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 74°

Monday

90° / 74°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 74°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

