Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tropical moisture moving across our area tonight will linger over us for at least through Wednesday, and this will keep a small chance of showers in the forecast.

High temperatures on Wednesday will make it to the lower 90s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not looking for any severe weather, but a few storms may produce gusty winds.

Another tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico is forecasted to move into the Texas shore by the weekend, and may give us another time of rain. The system is still far out, so a lot could still happen by Saturday and Sunday.