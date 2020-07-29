Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A few lingering showers are possible this evening, as most of the showers will begin to weaken once the sun goes down. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight, with low temperatures dropping to the middle 70s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, with an isolated shower possible and highs in the low to middle 90s. Hot and humid on Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s.

We are watching the tropics with Tropical Storm Isaias on the way. Right now it is located around the Leeward Islands. Stay tuned.