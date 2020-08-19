Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

This evening will be mild, with slightly cooler overnight temperatures and light winds. Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s for most of the region. Skies will be clear throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be around 5-10 MPH out of the south and southwest.

Tomorrow will continue to be slightly cooler and mild, with temperatures ranging from the lower to middle 90s for most of the region. Skies will be mostly clear and sunny with a few high clouds. Winds will be around 5-10 MPH out of the north.