Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Hurricane Laura is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane (115+ mph winds) before reaching the coast of Texas and Louisiana late Wednesday night.

Central Texas will be spared from the full impacts of the hurricane, but will see increased rain and thunderstorm chances – especially Wednesday and Thursday. The highest rain chances will be generally east of the I-35 corridor, while many of the western areas will see little, if any, rain.

Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the primary hazards with any storm. If Laura moves farther to the west, our rain chances will go up and we will see much stronger winds.

We’ll bring you updates on Laura’s progress throughout the day on our free FOX44 News app.